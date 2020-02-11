Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 19,604 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,604 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average of $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

