CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Up 105.6% in January

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO David Andrew Thompson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $107,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nathan David Debacker purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Insiders have purchased 23,007 shares of company stock valued at $333,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,687,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 328.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 175,613 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 165,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 108,149 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,407. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $217.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

