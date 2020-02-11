Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,280. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

