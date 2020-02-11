Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $790.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce $790.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $782.60 million and the highest is $799.30 million. Cinemark reported sales of $798.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie set a $42.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cinemark by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 537.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.