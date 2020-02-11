Ciner Resources (CINR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE CINR opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Ciner Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $356.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

