Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,027,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 541,944 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cisco Systems worth $337,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. 22,775,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,221,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

