Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intermediate Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,706.83 ($22.45).

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 1,788 ($23.52) on Tuesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 990 ($13.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,772 ($23.31). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,671.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,492.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total transaction of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

