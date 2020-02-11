Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Sells $25,881.16 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,352.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nanci Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Nanci Caldwell sold 849 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $104,596.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS remained flat at $$121.82 on Tuesday. 658,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,531. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

