City (CHCO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

City (NASDAQ: CHCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2020 – City was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/30/2020 – City had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

1/28/2020 – City was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – City was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – City was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – City is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock.

12/27/2019 – City was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – City was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CHCO opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12. City Holding has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Get City Holding alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. Analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In related news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.50 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of City by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of City by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 81.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the second quarter valued at about $4,641,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for City Holding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Holding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.