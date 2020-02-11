Civic 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.05 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $23.93 million and $8.05 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.03629894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00248180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00142659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Kucoin, Bittrex, Liqui, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, Livecoin, Poloniex, Mercatox, ABCC, COSS, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

