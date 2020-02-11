Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood to “Outperform”

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $334.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $6,148,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

