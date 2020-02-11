Civitas (CIV) Price Up 37.5% Over Last Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $119,966.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00026537 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00339818 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037693 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 447.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000560 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,423,354 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

