Claire Fraser Sells 1,500 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.34. 2,055,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.