Clams (CLAM) Price Reaches $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Clams has a market cap of $2.42 million and $114.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clams coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00005900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bitsane, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Clams has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00026767 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021066 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Clams

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,613,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986,754 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitsane, YoBit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

