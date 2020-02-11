CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the January 15th total of 13,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1,810.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 422,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 598,199 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. 584,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.79. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.