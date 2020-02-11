Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearfield’s earnings. Clearfield posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearfield will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearfield.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,541.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Clearfield by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Clearfield by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Clearfield by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Clearfield by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.57. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

