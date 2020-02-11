ClearPoll Trading Down 32.2% Over Last Week (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $205,338.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll.

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

