Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Update

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 47,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of CBLI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 559,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of -0.47. Cleveland BioLabs has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 93.20%.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

