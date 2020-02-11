Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,190 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $104.26 and a 1-year high of $185.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.27 and a 200 day moving average of $147.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,422.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

