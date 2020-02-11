Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,586 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Clorox worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.16. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

