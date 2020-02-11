CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of CMS Energy worth $34,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.09. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $68.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,237. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

