Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Increases Dividend to $2.37 Per Share

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) announced a None dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 2.37 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

Cna Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cna Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cna Financial to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

Shares of CNA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. 344,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,095. Cna Financial has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cna Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.