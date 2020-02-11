Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coffee by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 117,862 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Coffee from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of JVA stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,029. Coffee has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 million, a P/E ratio of -375.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

