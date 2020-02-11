Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Reduced by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,906 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $20,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.84. 877,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

