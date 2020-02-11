Coin Lion (LION) Price Tops $0.0046

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Coin Lion has a market cap of $146,981.00 and $313.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.03669254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00255513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

