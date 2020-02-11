CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0186 on Major Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and $3.04 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.70 or 0.03555402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00249563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00135631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,042,036 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

