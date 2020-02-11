CoinPoker (CHP) 1-Day Volume Hits $52,000.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $52,000.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Allcoin. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 295,068,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,969,640 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

