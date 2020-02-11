CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $250,778.00 and $2,957.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003433 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

