Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,302,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $158,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In related news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,350 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

