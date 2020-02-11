Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Up 43.7% in January

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 15th total of 121,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Raymond James set a $88.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.71. The stock had a trading volume of 64,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,082. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 40,856 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 113,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 43,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

