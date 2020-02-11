Colrain Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Colrain Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,698 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.1% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $185.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,422.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

