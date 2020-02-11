Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Blume Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,723 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 3.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.