Community Bank N.A. Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.88 and a 12-month high of $146.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.