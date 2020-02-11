Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,602 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,011,968.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

