Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) Short Interest Update

Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Community First Bancshares stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned 0.07% of Community First Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFBI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Community First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.37 and a beta of 0.04.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Community First Bancshares had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

