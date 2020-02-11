Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,276 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 3.61% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $31,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $3,036,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 589.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,908. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.10 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.84.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

