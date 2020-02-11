Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. CL King assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

