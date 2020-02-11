Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) Short Interest Down 30.5% in January

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,300 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 930,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 593,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,863 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

CNAT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 41,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,300. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

