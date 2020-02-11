Concho Resources (CXO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CXO stock opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.46. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75.

Several analysts have commented on CXO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

