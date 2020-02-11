CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of CONMED worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 743.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CONMED by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

