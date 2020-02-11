Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $18.75 per share for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

CTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

