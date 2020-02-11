Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,343. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

