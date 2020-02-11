Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,240 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.08% of Constellium worth $19,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 73.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 60,062 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.81. Constellium NV has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

