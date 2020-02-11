Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.64 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $329,002.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, UEX and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.03629894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00248180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00142659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Token Profile

Content Neutrality Network launched on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, CoinBene, UEX, CoinEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.