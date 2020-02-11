Content Value Network (CVNT) Trading Up 36.5% Over Last Week

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, UEX and BitMax. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $539,941.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.50 or 0.03596567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00250349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00137703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,524,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.