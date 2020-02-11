Contentos 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.16 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a total market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $594.44 or 0.05790022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00054518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,114,079 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.