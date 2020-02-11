Contents Protocol (CPT) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $429,194.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $587.48 or 0.05779755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00052624 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005005 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00127498 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,868,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

