Contrasting FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) & Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Columbia Financial and FFBW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.04%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than FFBW.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 18.69% 5.45% 0.78% FFBW 10.46% 2.04% 0.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of FFBW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and FFBW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $292.72 million 6.72 $54.72 million $0.48 35.90 FFBW $11.31 million 7.29 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats FFBW on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and wealth management services. It operates 50 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

