Contrasting Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) & LEG & GEN GRP P/S (NYSE:LGGNY)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 21.99% 12.76% 9.32% LEG & GEN GRP P/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LEG & GEN GRP P/S shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Franklin Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Franklin Resources and LEG & GEN GRP P/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 6 5 0 0 1.45 LEG & GEN GRP P/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Franklin Resources presently has a consensus target price of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than LEG & GEN GRP P/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Resources and LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $5.77 billion 2.17 $1.20 billion $2.52 9.98 LEG & GEN GRP P/S $1.62 billion 14.89 $2.44 billion $1.90 10.68

LEG & GEN GRP P/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin Resources. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LEG & GEN GRP P/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. LEG & GEN GRP P/S pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Franklin Resources pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LEG & GEN GRP P/S pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats LEG & GEN GRP P/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income and liquidity management; solution and liability driven investment; active equity; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness and accident; individual term assurance; savings and death benefits; and annuities. The GI segment provides household and accident, sickness, unemployment, and pet insurance products. The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust, institutional fund management, distribution, mortgage finance, treasury, SPV, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, long term, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, real estate agency, private equity, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities, as well as provides investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

