Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $647.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to report sales of $647.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.20 million and the lowest is $645.60 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $628.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

Shares of COO stock opened at $348.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.57 and its 200 day moving average is $316.48. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $274.50 and a 12 month high of $365.68.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,606,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,953,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

